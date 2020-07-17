Image copyright Getty Images

Logic has announced he's retiring from music so he can focus on being "a great father".

The 30-year-old rapper, from Maryland in the USA, says his fifth and final studio album, No Pressure, will be released next Friday.

His biggest hit so far was a 2017 song about suicide called 1-800-273-8255. Named after a prevention hotline in the States, it peaked at number nine in the UK charts.

He became a dad earlier this year.

As musical careers go, Logic's has been brief - but prolific and successful.

He only started putting out music in 2009 and, after a string of mixtapes, he released his first studio album in 2014.

Since then he's put out at least one album or mixtape per year - collaborating with everyone from Eminem to Childish Gambino, Will Smith, Wiz Khalifa and Hailee Steinfeld.

Writing on Twitter, he says it's "been a great decade. Now it's time to be a great father".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Logic used his performance at the 2018 VMAs to protest against Donald Trump's plans to build a wall on the border with Mexico

1-800-273-8255, also known as The Suicide Song, was based around an imagined phone call to a suicide prevention hotline.

Speaking to the website Genius in 2017, Logic explained where the song came from: "Fans that I met randomly, they'd say things like 'your music has saved my life'.

"And then it hit me, the power that I have as an artist with a voice.

"I wasn't even trying to save your life - now what can happen if I actually did?"

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Logic performing 1-800-273-8255 at the Grammys with Alessia Cara

Although that song was twice Grammy nominated, Logic hasn't always been a hit with the critics.

He released a novel called Supermarket in 2019.

It was accompanied by an alternative rock album of the same name that was described by Pitchfork as "a painful journey across guitar music of the past five decades".

The title of his final album, No Pressure, is a throwback to the title of his debut - Under Pressure.

If you or someone you know are feeling emotionally distressed or suicidal, you can find a list of organisations to contact on the BBC Action Line pages.

