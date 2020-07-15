Alice Levine to leave Radio 1

Image copyright Getty Images

Alice Levine has announced she's leaving Radio 1.

The broadcaster, who's been with the station for nine years, says it's "the end of an era".

"I've decided it's the right time for me to hang up the headphones (not a thing) and say goodbye to Radio 1," she wrote on Instagram.

The 34-year-old currently hosts the weekend afternoon show with co-host Dev Griffin - her last show will be on Sunday 9 August.

Alice says she's "met friends for life" and thanked everyone at Radio 1, including the producers who "patiently stood with me whilst I crashed the vocals, pressed the wrong buttons and had a prolonged crisis of confidence in those early off-air days (and beyond!)."

During her time at Radio 1 Alice presented the 10pm until midnight show with Phil Taggart, before taking on a weekend afternoon show and then the Weekend Breakfast Show.

She picked up a Music Week Best Music Show Award along the way and in her own words - "had a dead nice time".

"If you've listened to the show or got in touch with one of your amazing stories over the years, I can't thank you enough. To make jokes all day has just been a gift of a job!"

Alice hasn't revealed what she's doing next but alongside her BBC presenting duties she's been one-third of one of the world's most popular podcasts - My Dad Wrote A Porno.

Fellow broadcaster Clara Amfo, who's presented from the Brits red carpet alongside Alice over the last few years, was one of the first to react.

Alice's announcement comes not long after Maya Jama revealed that she was leaving the station, and a week after 1Xtra Breakfast Show presenter Dotty announced she was leaving Radio 1's sister station.

