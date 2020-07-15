Alice Levine to leave Radio 1

These are external links and will open in a new window
Alice Levine has announced she's leaving Radio 1.
The broadcaster, who's been with the station for nine years, says it's "the end of an era".
"I've decided it's the right time for me to hang up the headphones (not a thing) and say goodbye to Radio 1," she wrote on Instagram.
The 34-year-old currently hosts the weekend afternoon show with co-host Dev Griffin - her last show will be on Sunday 9 August.
Alice says she's "met friends for life" and thanked everyone at Radio 1, including the producers who "patiently stood with me whilst I crashed the vocals, pressed the wrong buttons and had a prolonged crisis of confidence in those early off-air days (and beyond!)."
During her time at Radio 1 Alice presented the 10pm until midnight show with Phil Taggart, before taking on a weekend afternoon show and then the Weekend Breakfast Show.
She picked up a Music Week Best Music Show Award along the way and in her own words - "had a dead nice time".