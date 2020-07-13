BBC Children in Need has announced it will be matching Stormzy in pledging £10m to fight racial inequality in the UK.

It'll donate the money over 10 years and work with Radio 1Xtra to develop young black talent in the media.

Stormzy says the money will help "in supporting and strengthening the young black community".

The donation will also be used to help young business owners and offer skills to help boost employability.

Stormzy made his donation commitment after the death of George Floyd, saying he recognised what he had been able to achieve in his life but wanted more black people to have the same opportunities.

In 2018 he committed to paying for two black students to go to Cambridge University and also has a deal with Penguin to help young black authors get published in the UK.

Children in Need currently funds over 3,000 charities and projects in the UK that help disadvantaged children and young people.

It says its donations are used to help young Black people but that the additional funding will go even further to create opportunities.

A panel of "young people and volunteers with direct experience of the Black British experience" will help decide who gets funding from this new scheme.

'Beginning of greater things'

BBC Radio 1Xtra will also be involved in the process, helping to develop future radio presenters but also telling the stories of the people and communities who are receiving the Children in Need funding.

Kenny Imafidon, trustee of BBC Children in Need, said: "I can speak for the entire Board of Trustees and all the staff at BBC Children in Need when I say, we were really inspired by Stormzy's pledge.

"I am excited about this new fund and I truly believe that this is the beginning of greater things to come, as we continue on our mission to support children and young people most in need."

Stormzy has urged others to join in pledging.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.