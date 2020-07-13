Image copyright Nicole Thea / YouTube

Social media star Nicole Thea has died along with her unborn son, her Instagram page has announced.

A statement from her mum said the 24-year-old, who was eight months pregnant, had named her child Reign with her partner Boga.

No cause of death was revealed in the post.

The dancer and influencer, who lived in London, had kept fans up-to-date on her pregnancy, regularly posting videos on her YouTube channel and Instagram page.

Several videos Nicole had filmed before her death will be published on her YouTube channel, the statement confirmed.

Shortly before the announcement was made, a scheduled behind-the-scenes vlog was posted on YouTube showing her having a milk bath during a maternity photo shoot.

Her partner Boga, part of the group Ghana Boyz, had recently posted a video of him dancing next to a pram - writing he couldn't wait to take his son to the park and to a playground.

The couple announced the pregnancy in April, writing "God gave us the biggest blessing yet".

Tributes from fans and other influencers were posted online.

Ms Banks posted a tribute, Love Island star Alexandra Cane wrote: "This is heart breaking," while choreographer Sherrie Silver said she was "completely and utterly heartbroken".

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.