Ibiza: Nightclubs will 'not open this year'

DJs, club owners and party-goers had been crossing their fingers for Ibiza clubs to open in 2020.

Now, the Balearic Government has said nightclub venues cannot open their doors until next year at the earliest, according to local media.

A local paper says the government hasn't ruled out keeping the ban throughout 2021, or until there is a "coronavirus vaccine or treatment".

Hi Ibiza and Ushuaia are among the big venues to post about their closure.

The statement from the clubs says the situation is the "hardest challenge we have faced" but they're "determined to work towards delivering our biggest season ever in 2021".

"For the first time since I was 16, I don't actually know what I'm doing," DJ and producer Skream told Radio 1 Newsbeat.

Usually, at this time of year, he would be doing sets in Ibiza and elsewhere.

"It's bleak. Nobody knows what's happening. I worry about the clubs I work for, the staff at those clubs, everyone in the nightlife industry."

The tourist-driven economy on the island has suffered because of the pandemic, and some hopeful club owners had been selling tickets for events to take place in October.

It had been a long awaited announcement, with much of the nightlife industry pushing for permission to open with social distancing measures in place.

The ban seems to cover big indoor venues and it's unclear what the rules will be around outdoor beach clubs.

Wayne Lineker, who owns O Beach Ibiza, posted after the government announcement to say his venue would be "opening... we're here and we're gonna have fun".

Skream says it's important for people to "just be patient", to get to the "light at the end of the tunnel".

Can we travel to Spain?

There has been confusion over the rules for people travelling to Spain from the UK, with officials there saying there would be no enforced quarantine for people travelling from the UK from Sunday - when the country opens its borders to tourists.

That was then changed when Spain's foreign affairs minister said the country may impose a two-week quarantine on British travellers, if the UK maintains its current travel rules.

The minister said they will be "checking what the UK will be doing", and that the situation is "fluid".

The UK Foreign Office is still currently warning against all but essential international travel.

