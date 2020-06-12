Image copyright Getty Images

Finally, the support bubble means you can get that hug or kiss from someone you've been waiting three months for.

From this weekend, you can get up close and even stay overnight with someone else, if you meet the strict rules. Yet it's a massive dilemma for housemates - which of you gets to see your partner?

And in the last 24 hours it has all been kicking off in that department.

Unlike Love Island once you've bubbled up with someone you can't change your mind.

So rock, paper, scissors for who gets to fly their wings?

Radio 1 listener Kate came on BBC Newsbeat to talk about her situation, which seems to be working out.

"It was the easiest choice of my life. I'm bubbling up with my boyfriend."

Kate got lucky her housemates gave her the green light.

"They kindly said I could be the one who extends my bubble, it was my birthday a couple of days ago, so an extra birthday present for me."

What lovely people - not the case everywhere though.

Space Pup writes on Twitter: "Cool, so because my housemate is forming a bubble with her boyfriend, I get no bubble. No bubble for me."

That's right no bubble for Space Pup.

This latest relaxation of the lockdown isn't going to be policed - so there's every chance housemates will simply bend the rules. But what about those trying to do the right thing?

Another route to decide who gets the pass could be an Apprentice-style pitch to a Zoom board between housemates.

For others though, they didn't even get to have the conversation about who gets to bubble.

Bubbling only applies in England right now, each UK nation is coming out of lockdown in different ways.

Another way for housemates to choose could be to see who's gone without sex the longest. Give them the golden ticket?

Or if there are three of you in a flat and you all have your own love interests, it could be a time to draw straws.

Then you have the case of siblings. Only one can visit their parents. That could leave the other with a new 'friend' in their house, like Jamie.

Lockdown is being eased gradually and a line has to be drawn somewhere - and some people will always fall on the wrong side of it. It's not forever. But don't tell that to this fella.

Image copyright Gabriella Miller Image caption Gabriella Miller helps couple and individuals going through tricky times

So how do we fix this?

Gabriella Miller is a lifestyle coach in crisis management.

"This is a very heightened experience," she tells Newsbeat, "but I think it's important for everyone to calm down and take a step back."

Gabriella wants people to remember it's a changing situation and people will get to see their loved ones again soon.

"In the grand scheme of things, whether it be your relationship with your boyfriend, flatmate, friend or family, this will be a moment in time, but at present, it unfortunately feels all consuming.

"Perhaps it's worth asking yourself whether it's worth falling out with people over this?"

She thinks in some circumstances this could be a time to be selfless.

"The worst thing that can happen right now is for people to damage relationships over this, as now more than ever, we're learning just how important these are."

