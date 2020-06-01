Image copyright Getty Images

YouTuber Jake Paul has denied looting during a protest against racial inequality in Arizona.

The 23-year-old says he was only there to film content for his 20.1 million YouTube followers.

Photos and videos seen on social media claim to show Jake, whose estimated wealth is over $11 million, involved in looting an Arizona shopping mall.

"Neither I nor anyone in our group was involved in any looting or vandalism," he wrote on Twitter and Instagram.

12 people were arrested at Scottsdale Fashion Square after "millions of dollars of damages and theft" took place at shops in the mall.

"We filmed everything we saw in an effort to share our experience and bring more attention to the anger felt in every neighbourhood we travelled through," Jake wrote.

The looting and vandalism in Arizona were part of widespread protests that have been taking place across America for six days.

They started after the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

Several videos and photos posted online appeared to show Jake Paul in areas where looting and vandalism were taking place, including showing him standing with people setting fireworks off.

During the protests over the past week, it has been suggested that in some places white people have been responsible for violent acts that have reflected badly on other protesters.

At least 4,100 people have been arrested over several days of protests, according to a tally compiled by the Associated Press news agency. Arrests have been made over a range of offences, from looting and blocking motorways to breaking curfew.

Radio 1 Newsbeat has contacted Jake Paul for comment.

