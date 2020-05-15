Image copyright Getty Images

Radio 1 has revealed its presenter Maya Jama has left the station.

In a statement, it said she'd made "the difficult decision not to continue her Radio 1 contract" and her final show was already broadcast on May 3.

She joined the weekend line-up in 2018, presenting shows on Friday and Saturday mornings.

In a statement, Maya said: "Thanks to all you cuties that turned into the show. Love you."

Explaining the decision, Radio 1 added "exciting commitments later in the year" meant Maya was not able to "dedicate the time needed to her show".

Lorna Clarke, BBC Controller of Popular Music, thanked the presenter for "all her commitment and hard work" and wished her the best for the future.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Maya (left) with Mollie King and Greg James at Radio 1's Teen Awards

Over the last few years, Maya has hosted shows such as ITV's Cannonball and Channel 4's The Circle, and been a team captain on panel show Don't Hate The Playaz.

She joined Radio 1 when the station revamped its weekend schedule, extending the weekend breakfast show from Friday to Sunday.

