Image copyright Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens has apologised for an "insensitive" Instagram video which seemed to question the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic.

The High School Musical star told fans: "Even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible... but inevitable?"

She first said her comments were taken out of context, the actor now says her words were "not at all appropriate".

She added: "This has been a huge wake up call."

The 31-year-old went live on Instagram on Monday seemingly responding to Donald Trump's announcement that the coronavirus pandemic could stretch into July and August.

"Until July sounds like a bunch of..." she said, adding: "It's a virus, I get it, I respect it."

After her comments started to circulate on Twitter, the actor/singer got back on Instagram to clarify.

"It's a crazy time, it's a crazy, crazy time and I am at home and in lockdown and that's what I hope you guys are doing too," she told her 38.4 million followers.

"I don't take this situation lightly, by any means, I am home."

She followed up with a full apology.

"I realise my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now," she said.

"This has been a huge wake up call to the significance my words have, now more than ever. I'm sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time."

Coronavirus has now hit all 50 states in America, with 108 deaths and more than 6,300 confirmed cases across the country.

Worldwide there are about 200,000 confirmed cases with nearly 8,000 deaths.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.