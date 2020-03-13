Radio 1 Big Weekend cancelled due to coronavirus

Image copyright Getty Images

Radio 1's Big Weekend festival has been cancelled due to coronavirus.

The annual festival was due to take place in Dundee over the late May bank holiday, with Dua Lipa and Harry Styles set to headline.

The decision follows advice from the Scottish government, which says events of more than 500 people should be cancelled from next week.

"It is important that we prioritise the health and safety of all those involved," Radio 1 said in a statement.

The festival was scheduled to take place in Camperdown Park on Friday 22 to Sunday 24 May 2020 - with 70,000 people expected to attend.

Camila Cabello, Calvin Harris, AJ Tracey and Biffy Clyro had been announced as performers.

Image copyright Getty Images

But "after careful consideration" it's been decided the festival "will not go ahead".

"This decision has been made in conjunction with our event partners, in line with the advice from the Scottish government, and while we know fans looking forward to purchasing tickets will be disappointed, it is important that we prioritise the health and safety of all those involved," the statement said.

It would have been the second time Big Weekend took place in Dundee - Radio 1 was first in Camperdown Park in 2006.

The cancellation marks the first major British festival to be disrupted over coronavirus.

Two US festivals have been affected - with Coachella being pushed back until October, and South by Southwest being cancelled.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander says cancelling Big Weekend is a "sensible decision".

"I am sure that people will understand why it has been made.

"Cancellations are being announced across sport and entertainment as authorities move to deal with a global situation."

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.