Nicki Minaj's husband has pleaded not guilty to failing to register as a sex offender, prosecutors in California have said.

Kenneth Petty handed himself in to US Marshals in Los Angeles on Wednesday, according to officials.

He is alleged to have failed to register as a sex offender after moving to California from New York.

He was released on a $100,000 bond (£77,700), officials said.

The US Attorney's Los Angeles office said Kenneth Petty appeared in court shortly after handing himself in and pleaded not guilty to one count.

In 1995, he was convicted of attempted rape.

What's the law?

Sex offenders in the US are required to register by the Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA) - which is the country's sex offender registration system.

According to the act, offenders are "required to update their registration in each jurisdiction they reside, are employed, or attend school".

Failure to register is considered a federal crime.

Kenneth Petty began dating the rapper in late 2018, with the pair having reportedly known each other since childhood.

Their relationship proved controversial due to his criminal past, with Nicki defending her partner against criticism.

She announced they were married in October last year.

In an Instagram post, Nicki shared a video of their matching bride and groom baseball caps and Mr and Mrs coffee mugs.

Kenneth Petty's trial is set for 28 April.

