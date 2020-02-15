Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jonny Brown supports Liam Gallagher in August 2018 in Manchester

Six months ago Jonny Brown admits he was in a dark place. Addicted to drugs, he'd lost his house and was sleeping rough.

"One night I woke up and I was being urinated on by somebody, so it was the lowest of the low," he tells Radio 1 Newsbeat.

The 33-year-old singer with indie band, Twisted Wheel, believes he'd always had depression and not realised it.

"I sort of turned to the drugs to numb my emotions really," he explains.

He sank so low he almost lost his life, he says, overdosing 10 or 11 times.

"It was absolutely brutal, it was so bad, I'd see people walking past me who I went to school with in nice clothes, with girlfriends and they'd look down at me."

"And then I'd see mates in bands who I'd grown up with doing really well and it was hard to take and very emotional.

"I destroyed and hurt a lot of people around me as well which I'm still making amends for. I will tidy all that up and clean that spilt milk - everything will be good."

And he's more than tidying up his life. He got clean, started working again and then Liam Gallagher asked him to support him on the European leg of his tour.

"For Liam to give me this chance again it just shows what a great guy he is and how he cares about the music and the real stuff in life," he says.

"He's a true guy and it's a reflection of his great character."

His band are currently supporting Liam Gallagher in Rome about to face some of the biggest crowds of their career.

For him, it's a feeling that's hard to beat.

"I can imagine it's similar to scoring a goal for your favourite football team. It's that adrenalin and it beats any drug."

Jonny had had achieved success with Twisted Wheel early on.

Back in 2007 they were signed to a label and recorded an album in LA and began touring with Oasis.

But the highs of touring and performing to huge crowds became overwhelming and things went downhill from there.

"The music industry everyone knows there's lots of drugs involved," he says.

"It was just part of the business really, you know late nights and drink and drugs but eventually it did get hold of me

"I went from being on tour with Oasis, selling out shows and recording in LA to literally being on the street, begging for money, stealing, just really bad things really."

Jonny didn't give up hope though. He managed to get Twisted Wheel back together - with a different group of musicians - and they've got a new album called Satisfying the Ritual coming out at the end of March.

"There's a lot of stuff there about what I was going through in the bad times and a lot of positive messages there so everything's really good," he says.

"I'm just in a really good place and around really good people and it's very inspiring and I just think I've got loads more music to do."

"I'm very proud of myself but I feel I've got a lot more to do yet, there's a long way to go but I'm well equipped for it and I'm up for it."

