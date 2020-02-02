Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Model Caprice was partnered up with Hamish Gaman

Caprice Bourret has quit Dancing on Ice to "recover and look after herself and her family".

A representative for the model and businesswoman confirmed to Radio 1 Newsbeat that she would not be taking part in Sunday night's show.

She said "it's been a hard few months [for Caprice] and she's had to keep silent for contractual reasons".

The exit comes after she split from her dance partner Hamish Gaman on the ITV show two weeks ago.

Caprice's spokesperson added that her "mental wellbeing has been affected over the last two months and recent stories leaked to the press are not only salacious but extremely hurtful".

On Saturday she posted pictures online of some of the injuries she had sustained in practice alongside her new dance partner Oscar Peter.

But hours later it was confirmed by ITV that she would no longer be taking part in the show.

Caprice, 48, made her debut on the second week of the series, securing second place on the leaderboard after performing a routine to Lewis Capaldi's Someone You Loved in front of judges John Barrowman, Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

A week later it was revealed she was parting ways with partner Hamish, but a reason for the split has not been given.

Caprice, who has also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother and Come Dine With Me, has also deleted her Twitter account and hasn't posted about her exit from the show on her Instagram page.

