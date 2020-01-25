Image copyright RSPCA Image caption This is one of the dogs that Simon Davis mutilated

The RSPCA is warning people not to buy a dog with cropped ears.

It comes after a celebrity dog breeder avoided jail for cutting puppies' ears to make them look "tougher".

Simon Davis, 34, sold the dogs to people like Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers.

Ear cropping is illegal in the UK under the Animal Welfare Act unless it is carried out for medical reasons.

RSPCA inspector Herchy Boal says: "Dogs should never be mutilated for cosmetic purposes and ear cropping can actually be detrimental to their health, behaviour and welfare."

"We'd urge people never to buy a dog with cropped ears and to report any concerns about ear cropping to the RSPCA."

Coventry Magistrates Court heard how Davis was making up to £7,000 for each puppy through his online business Lions Lair Kennels.

A joint raid between the RSPCA and police on his home in Warwickshire found several dogs with mutilated ears as well as syringes, razor blades and forceps.

The prosecution told the court that one of the puppies called Kyro, was bought by Leigh-Anne Pinnock and her boyfriend Andre Gray who plays for Watford.

Many people have criticised the singer on Instagram where she regularly posts pictures of the dog.

Aaron Chalmers also purchased a dog from the same litter, called Lenny, from the kennels.

Davis pleaded guilty to seven offences under the Animal Welfare Act.

Sara Pratt, prosecuting for the RSPCA, said: "There is no way of knowing what drugs were available during and after the operations carried out at Davis' kennels, or if the dogs or puppies operated on were given appropriate pain relief during and after the operations.

"It is also impossible to say whether any of the operations carried out had complications at any stage which would have caused further suffering to the dogs or puppies such as infection."

But he avoided jail after being given an 18-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months and ordered to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work.

He was also banned from keeping animals for 15 years and ordered to pay more than £10,000 in costs to the RSPCA.

What is cropping?

Cropping, or docking, is where a dog's ear lobes are cut away.

The only time it is acceptable is when it is carried out by a registered veterinary surgeon.

Seven of the dogs have been taken into the charity's care and will be put in a new home soon.

