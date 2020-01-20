Dancing On Ice: Caprice and Hamish 'part ways'

Image copyright ITV

Dancing On Ice got people talking on Sunday night when it was revealed that Caprice and her skating partner Hamish Gaman had "parted ways".

Hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield made the announcement at the start of the show.

"Hamish remains very much part of our professional team and we hope to have Caprice back on the ice next week," ITV added afterwards.

But the reason for their split remains a mystery for now.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Model Caprice was partnered up with Hamish Gaman

Caprice and Hamish performed together on the show last week, earning a score of 25.5 out of a possible 40 marks from judges John Barrowman, Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

It's the first time a couple has separated like this on the show.

Fans were obviously intrigued about what had happened following the announcement.

Caprice stayed quiet on social media but did like a number of tweets from fans.

It's not clear if Caprice will be back or why she and Hamish will no longer compete together - but ITV have said they "hope" she'll return next week.

The 48-year-old model and actress has also been on reality TV shows like Celebrity Big Brother and Celebrity Come Dine With Me, and a judge on Britain's Next Top Model.

Hamish made it to the finals of Dancing On Ice 2019 and came third with his partner, singer Saara Aalto.

