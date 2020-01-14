Stormzy: No 'credible' reason to hate Meghan Markle

Image copyright BBC/Getty Images

Stormzy has said there is no "credible" reason for people not to like Meghan Markle.

Speaking on New York radio station Hot 97, he said: "Meghan is a sweet woman, she does her thing... and they just hate her"

The rapper referenced a clip of Eammon Holmes on TalkSport, where the presenter says: "I look at her and I think... I don't think I'd like you".

Reflecting on the public backlash to Prince Harry and Meghan's decision to "step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family", Stormzy says criticism of Meghan is "rubbish".

Adding that if those joining in were told to write down their reasons for having a negative view of Meghan, they would find there was "nothing credible to it."

Image copyright Getty Images

Stormzy recently came under fire himself when he was asked whether he believes Britain is racist, to which he replied "yes, 100%".

The quote was framed numerous times to imply the rapper believed 100% of the UK was racist.

"It's the classic media spin," he told BBC Breakfast.

"They know what they're doing. They're weaponising what I said. A lot of people thought I was trying to incite division - but that's what [the media] did, really."

'It wasn't cheating'

In the interview, he also spoke about his public breakup with Radio 1 presenter Maya Jama, saying he "did not cheat on her".

The rapper said: "I'm glad you asked me this.

"What I did was a big disrespect, it was very inconsiderate, but now's a good time to say it wasn't cheating."

Maya Jama is a "phenomenal woman" who "ticks every box", he went on to add.

Stormzy also addressed the grime clash he had with Wiley earlier this month.

He said: "Big up Wiley... I'm super happy to have done that.

"The chink in my armour has always been people calling me too commercial. But first and foremost, I'm an MC, I'm a barrer."

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.