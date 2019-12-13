Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The creator of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Hidetaka Miyazaki (c), said the win was moving

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice was the big winner at this year's Gaming Awards.

Despite criticism for being incredibly hard to complete, it was named game of the year and also won best action/adventure game.

The latest release from game-creating legend Hideo Kojima, Death Stranding, also took home three awards including best game direction.

Now in it's sixth year, the ceremony has become known as a platform for companies to tease upcoming projects.

For the first time, a new console was unveiled at the awards with Microsoft announcing a late 2020 release date for the new Xbox Series X, which was previously referred to as Project Scarlett.

They didn't really say anything about what the console will be capable of, but we do know the first title scheduled for the platform will be Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 and that you can lie it on it's side.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Xbox made the surprise announcement of a new console at the awards

Among the other announcements were Sony putting out a full trailer for its upcoming PS4 exclusive Ghost of Tsushima and Godfall - which will be exclusive to the upcoming PlayStation 5.

The first preview for a Fast and Furious video game was released and Telltale Games confirmed The Wolf Among Us 2 is in development.

There was also a new trailer for the eagerly anticipated Final Fantasy VII remake and a new trailer for Gears Tactics, which was first announced at E3 in 2018.

Taking inspiration from events in the world of music and film, the ceremony was opened with a musical performance from Chvrches who played the song they wrote for Death Stranding.

Martin Doherty from the band recently told Newsbeat that the track, which was part of the game's best score/music win, was the "favourite thing we've ever done".

The game's lead voice actor, Mads Mikkelsen, was given best performance for his role as Cliff.

Speaking exclusively to Newsbeat while Death Stranding was being completed, the creator Hideo Kojima said he was making a game "to make people think about the meaning of connection".

"Caring for each other is what makes people feel good. We've always been like that in the past," he said.

"I want people to remember that and feel it in my game."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kyle Giersdorf was crowned Fortnite world champion in July

As well as awards for the teams behind the games, the ceremony acknowledged some of the world's best players and content creators.

Fortnite world champion Kyle 'Bugha' Giersdorf was crowned best eSports player while League of Legends World Championship 2019 won best eSports events.

