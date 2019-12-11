Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Archie Yates will play the main character

Earlier this year we heard about Disney+'s plans to do a reboot of Home Alone and it didn't go down well.

And now despite praise for some of the newly announced cast members, the internet is still feeling frosty.

Archie Yates, 10, will take on the lead role. It's thought he won't play Kevin McCallister but a similar character, according to Hollywood Reporter.

Catastrophe's Rob Delaney and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Ellie Kemper are also signed up.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Rob Delaney and Ellie Kemper will play a couple

This is only Archie Yates's second big role, after his part in the film Jojo Rabbit, a comedy set in Nazi Germany. The film is not due to be released in the UK until 2020 but critics have already given his performance the thumbs up.

There aren't any details yet on how exactly Home Alone will be adapted, so no word yet on who will get to give a tonsil-splitting scream on a plane.

If anyone at all.

A few film fans tweeted to praise the cast.

Skip Twitter post by @AnothermillennR I think the cast for Disney's Home Alone reboot looks good, but I also think Home Alone is a timeless classic and that this will leave a bad taste in a lot of people's mouths as they will view it as trying to cash in on nostalgia. #HomeAlone #filmtwitter — Anothermillennialreviewer (@AnothermillennR) December 11, 2019 Report

But it's safe to say the majority would still rather this festive classic was left, well alone.

Skip Twitter post by @RosscoJammin Home Alone reboot? Horrible idea. As far as kids and Christmas films go, I’d say Home Alone is in the ‘god tier’. You WILL NOT better it, so you may as well just leave it. #HomeAlone — Ross Murray (@RosscoJammin) December 11, 2019 Report

Skip Twitter post by @millyparnell stop making reboots. please



home alone was perfect you literally cannot improve it by making a reboot — Emily Parnell (@millyparnell) December 11, 2019 Report

Home Alone was originally released back in 1990 and has an audience rating of 80% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Christmas classic earned over £385 million worldwide and was the highest grossing live action comedy ever until The Hangover Part II's release in 2011.

The reboot is the first project produced by 20th Century Fox for Disney's new streaming service.

Filming is due to begin in Canada next early next year.

