Lady Leshurr, Maverick Sabre and Jammer BBK are backing a campaign to encourage young people to vote.

Rize Up wants them to register to vote and be more informed about what to do come election day on the 12 December.

They don't support any one political party but see it as their job to inform potential voters on why elections should matter to them.

The campaign launched on Sunday with a DJ set by Piers from Rudimental and a performance from Donae'o.

Rize Up are using funding from companies Lush and 38 Degrees to help fund their street teams - which are visiting cities around the UK.

They're also heading to universities to encourage people to register to vote before the deadline on 26 November passes.

The teams have been offered prizes like festival tickets for getting the most people to register.

Rize Up also wants to help young homeless people understand their voting rights and encourage them to vote.

Lush stores have been providing space for pop-up advice centres so that homeless people can get the help they need to sign up to the electoral roll.

Mohammed Afridi, who is the Rize Up national coordinator, said: "Our core ethos is that the most important thing is to get young people talking to each other in peer to peer conversations.

"The main thing for us was all the [other] voter registration campaigns are aimed at uni students so we wanted to do something that was aimed at marginalised and BME youth."

