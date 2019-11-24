Image copyright Getty Images

The winners of the Radio 1 Teen Awards have been announced - with Stormzy, Ariana Grande, Little Mix and Lewis Capaldi all taking home prizes.

Stranger Things and Avengers: Endgame took the best TV and film awards.

The awards do was hosted by Radio 1's Greg James, Mollie King and Maya Jama and featured performances from Yungblud, AJ Tracey and Jax Jones.

Radio 1's teen heroes were also recognised and the BBC young sports personality of the year was unveiled.

Image caption Maya Jama, Mollie King and Greg James were this year's hosts

The awards - voted for by the public - were unveiled at a star-studded ceremony in front of 500 Radio 1 listeners.

Little Mix won in the best group category - a new award which combines the previous best British group and international group categories.

The girlband had won the best British group title in 2017 and 2018.

Lewis Capaldi got two awards - winning best British singer and best single for Someone You Loved.

Stormzy was crowned best British rapper and Ariana Grande won for best international solo artist.

Image caption AJ Tracey, Jax Jones and Yungblud all performed at the show

BBC young sports personality of the year was revealed to be 18-year-old boxer Caroline Dubois, who hopes to compete at the Olympics in Tokyo next year.

The Radio 1 teen heroes were recognised too - from the ten finalists, the top three were Rachel, 17, Scarlett, 14 and Hazel, 12.

They were surprised on Saturday with a special performance from Bastille in the Radio 1 Live Lounge.

Previously, they'd gone with the other finalists to Buckingham Palace with Camila Cabello to meet the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Rachel is a volunteer for her local youth council and a member of the UK Youth Parliament, and has won a Diana Award for her work towards tackling cyberbullying.

She also chairs the UK Youth Select Committee, which this year has focussed on knife crime.

"When I found out [I was a teen hero] I was very, very surprised," she tells Radio 1 Newsbeat.

"I was also really happy as well, when I found out that we would be going to the palace and we would be meeting Will and Kate."

She adds: "I spoke to them about how I got a Diana award for being an anti-bullying champion. And obviously, that was something that William was really passionate about."

Image caption Rachel, Scarlett and Hazel the this year's teen heroes

Scarlett is a young carer to her mum, older sister and granny.

Both Scarlett and her mum have an incurable nerve condition called HNPP, which can make everyday activities like carrying shopping bags extremely painful.

"It was overwhelming and you kind of question why people would think it was a heroic act," she says about finding out that she'd been named a teen hero.

"Those are just things that you'd normally do for your family. So it's not really something you expect to be awarded for."

Image caption Love Island's Amber and Ovie were at the Teen Awards

Hazel lives with a rare genetic disorder called Xeroderma Pigmentosum (XP) which limits the body's ability to repair damage caused by UV light.

She's since learnt how to manage the condition safely in her daily life, and raises awareness through campaigns such as climbing the 900m Ben Lomond mountain in Scotland and giving talks to schools.

"I didn't really think that I was actually going to win," she says.

"But when I found out I was jumping about. I was really excited."

Full list of winners:

Image caption Perrie and Jade were there representing Little Mix

Best group - Little Mix

Best British singer - Lewis Capaldi

Best British rapper - Stormzy

Best international solo artist - Ariana Grande

Best single - Someone You Loved (Lewis Capaldi)

Best film - Avengers Endgame

Best TV show - Stranger Things

The Radio 1 teen awards show will be broadcast on Saturday 30 November on Radio 1 (12-1pm) and BBC Two (4-5pm).

