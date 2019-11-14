Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Virat Kohli has revealed his mental health struggles in 2014

India's cricket captain, Virat Kohli, has spoken about his experience of mental health problems, saying he once needed to "get away from the game."

Virat Kohli was talking at a press conference ahead of India's first test against Bangladesh in Indore.

He praised Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell, who's taking a break from the sport due to his own mental health.

"I have gone through a phase in my career where it was the end of the world," Kohli said.

The 31-year-old revealed he went through a particularly bad time during an England tour in 2014 but felt unable to tell anyone.

"I just didn't know what to do, what to say to anyone, how to speak, how to communicate.

"I could have said that I am not feeling great mentally and need to get away from the game. But you never know how that's taken."

Virat added that teams should be looking out for their players and that: "It should be fine for cricketers to take a break and try and return refreshed."

He is credited for changing the attitude of his national team to develop a more resilient mentality among players.

Glenn Maxwell 'is remarkable'

Glenn Maxwell left Australia's T20 squad last month during a series against Sri Lanka.

"What Glenn has done is remarkable," Virat said.

"It has set the right example for cricketers all over the world that if you're not in the best frame of mind you try, and try and try, but as human beings you reach a tipping point at some stage or the other."

Australian batsman Will Pucovski, 20, has followed Glenn Maxwell and asked to not be considered for selection against Pakistan to focus on his mental health.

British cricketers have also spoken about how they've hidden their mental health problems while playing professionally.

This includes Freddie Flintoff, who's spoken about having depression, saying it was one of the reasons for his alcoholism during his time as England captain during the 2006-2007 tour of Australia.

Jonathan Trott also returned home from England's tour of Australia in 2013 with a stress-related illness.

England's Sarah Taylor, regarded as one of the best players in the world, retired from international cricket in September because of her ongoing battle with anxiety.

"This has been a tough decision but I know it's the right one, for me and for my health moving forward," she said.

