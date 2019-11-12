Image copyright Paramount Pictures

Things didn't go quite to plan when Paramount Pictures premiered their Sonic The Hedgehog trailer in May this year.

Fans responded so badly to how Sonic looked Jeff Fowler, the director of the movie, said he would change the design to please potential audiences.

Now, a new trailer has given us a look at the hedgehog's makeover.

And fans seem happier, with one calling it "the glow up of the century."

Here's a look at how Sonic The Hedgehog in November 2019 compares with Sonic The Hedgehog in May 2019.

At the time, there were complaints about attempts to humanise Sonic's appearance, mostly when it came to his teeth.

And another tweeter pointed out that changing so much CGI so late in the production process of a movie would be a huge challenge for the studio.

But today, fans have reacted more positively, with one saying he is "at a loss for words" with the improvement in the redesign.

"What a transformation," said another.

One said the new animation had "nailed it."

The new poster for the movie also seems to be getting the thumbs up.

The film's director Jeff Fowler even thanked fans for their horrified reactions earlier this year.

"Could not be more excited to share our new Sonic with you," he tweeted.

"Thank you for your patience and support. This wouldn't have been possible without the fans."

