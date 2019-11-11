The biggest moments from the People's Choice Awards

Image copyright Getty Images

It's one of America's biggest award shows, so naturally lots of Hollywood's biggest names headed down to the People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles last night.

Over a billion votes were cast by fans to decide the winners in the 42 categories.

It was a big night for Hollywood's women with Jennifer Aniston, Gwen Stefani and P!nk all honoured as icons.

The awards celebrate the biggest names in film, fashion and music.

The ceremony lasted a few hours, so to save you watching back, we've rounded up some of the biggest moments.

'I know that one person can make a difference'

P!nk was crowned the 'People's Champion of 2019' for her work with charities including UNICEF, Autism Speaks and No Kid Hungry.

With her children in the audience she said, "I know that one person can make a difference."

"I don't care about your politics, I care about your kids. I care about decency and humanity and kindness."

"Kindness today is an act of rebellion... there is a planet that needs help. Stop fighting each other and help each other."

'Have I been around this long?'

It was an equally big night for Jennifer Aniston who won Icon Award and not for breaking Instagram.

In her acceptance speech she said, "this town throws out a lot of awards but the People's Choice, this has always been special to me."

"As actors, we don't do this for the critics or for each other or to make our families proud. We do this for the money!"

"No, I'm kidding we do it for you guys. We really do. You all have been so good to me over the years, I love you too."

Jennifer got emotional during her acceptance speech, saying "when I first heard I had won this icon award the first thing I thought was... have I been around this long?"

"But if I have any claim to this word icon, it's because I was able to be on an iconic show with an iconic cast and an iconic haircut."

"Friends was the gift of a lifetime and I wouldn't be standing up here without that amazing show."

It's called fashion... look it up

Flying the flag for the UK was Maya Jama who took home the award for the UK and Ireland's Best Dressed Star.

The Radio 1 presenter beat Vogue Williams, Tinie Tempah and Millie Mackintosh to claim her title.

Speaking of fashion, it was Gwen Stefani who stole the show when she received the Fashion Icon award.

In her acceptance speech, the singer said style was in her family.

"My mom would come home from school, and my grandma would have made her prom dress, so I feel like my favourite thing in my life is to go to the fabric store with my mom and pick out different looks… it was always there, so the fact that this is happening now is hard to imagine, because it's just what I do."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Gwen said she would give her award to her 11-year-old son

But, believe it or not, she says she used "to hate fashion".

"I used to feel like, 'That's for the rich people, I'm just going to go to the thrift store and make my own thing,' and that's what I did my whole life and now here I am with this award."

'Thank God because I definitely don't have to be here'

There was a standing ovation for Kevin Hart who was there to accept the award for Comedy Act of the Year.

It was his first public appearance since he was involved in a car accident in September in California.

The comedian fractured his spine and has since been in rehab.

In a speech he says it's made him re-think what matters.

"Thank God because I definitely don't have to be here."

"Being that I am, it makes me appreciate life even more -- appreciate the things that really matter, family. I wanna thank my wife and my kids ... I want to thank you all for being there for me during my difficult time."

We're not over the Kardashians yet

They first hit our screens in 2007, but it seems we've not got enough of them.

After 18 seasons, Keeping up with the Kardashians won Best Reality Show.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The are 247 episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashian's

It was a family affair with Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian taking to the stage along with "momager" Kris Jenner.

In a speech Kim did the obvious and thanked fans.

"You guys have been there for us for 18 seasons... and you've seen so many evolutions, and growth and transformations from all of us, personally, professionally, and we're just so glad that we're still entertaining 18 seasons later."

