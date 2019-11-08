Image copyright ITV / Getty Images Image caption Aaron Anthony (left) will replace Asan N'Jie in Emmerdale

Emmerdale has recast the role of Ellis Chapman after actor Asan N'Jie was sacked from the soap in September.

From December, Ellis will be played by Aaron Anthony, who's had parts in shows including BBC daytime drama, Doctors.

"Emmerdale is a cracking show with a brilliant cast that I'm over the moon to now be a part of," Anthony says.

"I know Ellis is a well-loved character and I'm looking forward to continuing his journey and all that's in store for him."

As well as his new role in Emmerdale, Aaron is also set to appear in the upcoming Netflix thriller, Behind Her Eyes.

What happened to Asan N'Jie?

Viewers of the ITV soap saw Asan bow out of the show when Ellis went to Dubai to work at his mum's school as a PE assistant.

He'd played the role of Ellis since September 2018.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Asan N'Jie was sacked by ITV after clashing with another soap actor

The actor was sacked by ITV following a clash with a Hollyoaks actor Jamie Lomas at the TV Choice Awards in September 2019.

Footage of Asan swearing and throwing a punch at Jamie was circulated after the pair were filmed at the awards show after-party.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Asan N'Jie and Emmerdale cast members at the 2019 National Television Awards

"My behaviour at the TV Choice Awards was completely unacceptable," Asan said in a statement at the time.

"I sincerely apologise to everybody who has been affected especially Jamie Lomas, the whole Emmerdale team, our audience, ITV, my family, and the organisers of the TV Choice Awards.

"I am devastated, accept full responsibility for my actions and I am determined to learn from this."

ITV executives released a statement saying, "Asan's contract has been terminated with immediate effect."

Changing faces

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ben Mitchell through the years: (From left) Charlie Jones, Joshua Pascoe, Max Bowden and Harry Reid

There is a long history of characters being recast by soaps after exiting the show for various reasons.

One of the most famous examples is EastEnders' Ben Mitchell who has been played by six different actors - including an infant baby and a toddler.

It was announced in January 2019 that Max Bowden would be the latest name to take on the role.

Image copyright Granada TV Image caption Kate Ford (third from left) has played Tracy Barlow since 2002

Four different faces have portrayed Coronation Street's Tracy Barlow since her introduction to our screens in 1977.

As a teenager Ken and Deidre's daughter was played by Christabel Finch. Actor Holly Chamarette took over the reigns in 1985.

Three years later Dawn Acton landed the role before being replaced by Kate Ford who's tread the cobbles since 2002.

