Image copyright Getty Images

BTS won three awards at this year's MTV Europe Music Awards in Spain.

The K-pop seven-piece won in the best group, best live and biggest fans categories.

Flying the flag for the UK were Little Mix (best UK & Ireland act), Liam Gallagher (rock icon) and FKA Twigs (best alternative).

But Ariana Grande and Lil Nas X came away empty-handed, despite starting the night with seven and six nominations respectively.

Niall Horan, Halsey and Mabel were among the performers, while US singer Becky G hosted.

British acts bookended the show

Dua Lipa opened the show with her new song Don't Start Now - and a performance complete with over 40 dancers.

Liam Gallagher closed the show with the Oasis classic Wonderwall.

Worldwide artists were represented

Image copyright Getty Images

BTS may have won big, but there's one honour they won't have.

The first K-pop act to ever play live at the EMAs was NCT 127, whose performance of Highway To Heaven was the first time they have performed the English version at a televised event.

Spanish native Rosalia also performed in front of a home crowd - picking up best collaboration for Con Altura with J Balvin, featuring El Guincho, as well.

Sigrid won for best Norwegian act, while Avicii got a posthumous award for best Swedish act.

Some of the big nominees didn't win

Image copyright Getty Images

Leading the nominations were Ariana Grande (seven), Lil Nas X, Shawn Mendes and Billie Eilish (six each).

Ariana Grande was nominated in all the big categories but didn't win anything, and Lil Nas X - who broke records with Old Town Road - also lost out in all his categories.

Billie Eilish managed to win two of her nominations.

The 17-year-old got the best song award for Bad Guy and also won for the best new category.

Shawn Mendes won in one of the six categories he was nominated in, taking home the best artist award.

Halsey was surprised with an award on the red carpet

Halsey ended the night with two awards - and she got one of them before the show even started.

She was up for the best look along with J Balvin, Lil Nas X, Lizzo and Rosalia.

But she was surprised with the award as she arrived for the night on the red carpet.

The 25-year-old had a busy night, winning for best pop - and treating the audience to a unicorn-inspired performance of Graveyard.

The winners

Best video - Taylor Swift for Me! featuring Brendon Urie

Best artist - Shawn Mendes

Best song - Bad Guy by Billie Eilish

Best collaboration - Con Altura by Rosalia and J Balvin

Best new - Billie Eilish

Best pop - Halsey

Best live - BTS

Best rock - Green Day

Best hip-hop - Nicki Minaj

Best alternative - FKA Twigs

Best electronic - Martin Garrix

Best look - Halsey

Biggest fans - BTS

Best group - BTS

Rock icon - Liam Gallagher

Best push - Ava Max

World stage - Muse live at MTV World Stage in Bilbao, Spain, 2018

Best UK & Ireland act - Little Mix

Best US act - Taylor Swift

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.