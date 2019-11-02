Image copyright Getty Images

Lady Gaga will reportedly star in Sir Ridley Scott's upcoming film about the killing of Maurizio Gucci.

According to Deadline, Lady Gaga will play Gucci's ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani, who was found guilty of ordering his death.

Maurizio Gucci was the grandson of the man who founded the fashion brand - Gucci.

Lady Gaga was nominated for an Oscar for her role alongside Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born.

For this new role, Lady Gaga - whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta - will play the wealthy Italian socialite who had two children with the fashion boss, before their divorce in 1985.

Reggiani was convicted of hiring a hitman to kill her estranged husband outside his Milan office in 1995 in a mafia-style hit.

During the trial which attracted global media attention, she was labelled the "Black Widow" by the Italian press.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bradley Copper and Lady Gaga were in A Star Is Born together

Maurizio Gucci was at one time head of the fashion label and his death was a really high-profile case in Italy at the time.

Patrizia Reggiani served 18 years in prison before being released in 2016. She has always denied the charge.

In an attempt to get the verdict overturned, her two daughters argued a brain tumour had affected her behaviour.

Lady Gaga was praised for her acting ability in A Star Is Born and was nominated for best actress at this year's Academy Awards, missing out to British actress Olivia Colman.

Sir Ridley's last film was crime thriller All the Money in the World. He was forced into last-minute re-shoots when Kevin Spacey was replaced by Christopher Plummer due to allegations of sexual misconduct.

