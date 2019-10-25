Image copyright Getty Images

Stormzy, Meghan Markle and Raheem Sterling have been named as some of the most powerful black people in the UK.

British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, model Adwoa Aboah and Reggie Yates also feature on the Powerlist 2020.

Ismail Ahmed, who is the boss of money transfer firm WorldRemit, is number one on the list.

The Powerlist highlights 100 people with African, African-Caribbean and African-American heritage who are considered influential.

Other famous names on the list include Idris Elba, Anthony Joshua, Dina Asher-Smith and Naomie Harris.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dina-Asher Smith, Raheem Sterling and Adwoa Aboah all feature on the 2020 Powerlist

Ismail Ahmed set up his firm in 2010 using compensation from the UN for exposing alleged corruption.

It is designed to help migrants send money back to their friend and families.

He said: "It is a real privilege and honour to win this award. When I was growing up in Somaliland, I saw how money sent back home by migrants could transform the lives of individuals and entire communities.

"When I came to London to study and started to send money back home, I was frustrated by the inconvenience and cost of transferring money through traditional agents.

He then made it his mission to "find a better way" to make that process as efficient as possible.

A panel chaired by retired High Court judge, Dame Linda Dobbs, selected the Powerlist 2020 - which is in its 13th year.

It is designed to celebrate those at the top of a wide range of industries including business, science, technology and entertainment.

Only the top 10 names are ranked. Meghan Markle was named in the public, third (non-profit) sector and education group but is not listed in the top 10.

The Powerlist 2020 top ten are:

Ismail Ahmed - Founder and Chairman WorldRemit Pat McGrath, MBE - Make-up artist and founder Pat McGrath Labs Michael Sherman - Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer, BT Jacky Wright - Chief Digital Officer Microsoft Stormzy - Grime artist Edward Enninful, OBE - Editor-in-Chief British Vogue Ebele Okobi - Public Policy Director, Africa, the Middle East and Turkey Paulette Rowe - Global Head, Payments and Financial Services, Facebook Lynette Yiadom-Boakye - Artist Richard Iferenta - Partner, KPMG

