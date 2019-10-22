Radio 1 boss Ben Cooper has announced he is leaving the BBC after eight years running the station.

In an email to staff he said it was a "childhood dream" to work at the station but it was "time for a new challenge".

Ben, who is also the boss of 1Xtra and Asian Network, says he's "proud" of what his teams have achieved together over the years.

It's not been revealed where he will be heading to next.

Ben said the role of Radio 1, 1Xtra and Asian Network in "celebrating and championing youth culture" is "so important" for the BBC.

"Whether that is the new music we play or reflecting the issues that concern young people today, I'm very proud of what we have achieved together over the years."

He thanked his teams for being "creative, ambitious and passionate" and said their work was "greatly appreciated".

Ben said he would be continuing in his role until the new year, adding: "For now, it has been a privilege and a huge honour to be Controller of Radio 1, 1Xtra and Asian Network."

