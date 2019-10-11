Image copyright Getty Images

Tekashi 6ix9ine has signed a new record deal in prison, according to reports in the United States.

The deal with label 10K Projects is said to be worth $10m (£8m) and is for two albums - one in English and Spanish.

Tekashi, real name Daniel Hernandez, is awaiting sentencing for racketeering and firearms charges in the US.

He had been facing up to 47 years in prison before agreeing to give evidence against other alleged gang members.

Rolling Stone says it's not yet clear whether the albums will feature totally new material or rely on existing music.

The rapper has been charged with six offences which include racketeering, carrying a firearm, assault with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy murder charges.

Racketeering is when people use criminal actions to repeatedly take money from others, and most likely associated with protection rackets.

The rapper was previously involved with a violent US gang called The Nine Trey Bloods.

As a way of trying to reduce his sentence, he entered into a plea deal with federal government and testified against other gang members in court.

He gave information on Anthony Ellison and Aljermiah Mack and both men have since been found convicted.

Ellison was also found guilty of kidnapping 6ix9ine, maiming and assault - while Mack was also found guilty on drug dealing charges.

Tekashi is set to be sentenced on December 18 and because of the information he's given on the other men, it's expected his jail time will be slashed.

