"People all over the world are really suffering."

Powerful words from Prince Harry. And there's no doubt Ed Sheeran agrees.

In a video released on the Duke of Sussex's Instagram, arguably the two most famous redheads on the planet discuss a globally important issue.

Well that's what Prince Harry thinks is happening. But he quickly becomes confused by Ed's train of thought.

"People don't understand what it's like for people like us," says Ed, adding he's trying to write a song about the problem.

"The jokes, the snide comments, it's time we stood up and said: "We're not going to take this any more.'"

Ed's rallying call?

"We are ginger and we're going to fight."

Cue some nicely scripted awkwardness as Prince Harry reveals he thought the two were teaming up to raise awareness for World Mental Health Day.

Ed then hastily starts deleting his "Gingers Unite" headline from his laptop - where we also get a glimpse of his mission statement.

"HRH Prince Harry and the king of ging Ed Sheeran get together to change the perception of people with Moroccan sunset hair."

Confusion over - the two then finish the video with a genuine message: "This World Mental Health Day, reach out, make sure that you're friends, strangers, look out for anyone that might be suffering in silence. We're all in this together."

In just over four hours the video had more than 1.2m views.

Ed's also shared the video on his own Instagram, saying: "Myself and Prince Harry, want to ensure that not just today but every day, you look after yourself, your friends and those around you. There's no need to suffer in silence - share how you're feeling, ask how someone is doing and listen for the answer, be willing to ask for help when you need it, and know that we are all in this together."

You can get more information on mental health support by clicking on the BBC Advice pages.

