Rare Adidas trainers that were sold for charity are appearing online being re-sold for tens of thousands of pounds.

The limited-edition Blackburn Spezials were designed by Lancashire-born Gary Aspden, one of Adidas' top stylists.

200 pairs were sold at an exhibition on Friday for £100 each, with the proceeds going to a homeless shelter - Nightsafe in Blackburn.

But some of the shoes are now on eBay - and it's not clear if any of the money from re-sales will be given to charity.

Image caption The exhibition attracted people from all over the world

Some bids for the trainers are around the £800 mark, but others are over £40,000.

Gary, who has over 2,000 pairs of trainers himself, says "For me, Adidas trainers are almost the fabric of northern culture now."

Image copyright eBay Image caption Bids for the limited edition trainer continue to rise

Fans at the exhibition which is on at the Cotton Exchange in Blackburn could buy the trainers but also get a rose imprinted on them.

Trainer fans flocked to the exhibition from all over the UK as well as from Australia, Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands.

Some camped outside for four days to see the display, which is part of the British Textile Biennial.

Visitors can also see trainers signed by music legends Snoop Dogg, Noel Gallagher and Ian Brown.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.