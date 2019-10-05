Image caption Dianne with her Strictly partner, Radio 1 DJ Dev Griffin

The show must go on! That's the message from Strictly Come Dancing's Dianne Buswell.

Earlier this week, the dancer suffered a fall during rehearsals with her celebrity partner, Radio 1 DJ Dev Griffin.

She was reportedly taken to hospital, but has now tweeted to tell fans that she's "fine".

"We both can not wait to dance tonight. Thanks again for your thoughts and well wishes."

In the tweet, Dianne made it clear nobody was to blame, saying: "we had an accident, key word being accident"

She added that "these things happen".

So far, Dianne and Dev have been frontrunners in the competition, earning a total score of 49 points across the first two live shows.

Out of the 14 couples left in the competition they are currently ranked fourth.

Tonight the pair will dance to the classic Disney soundtrack song, Friend Like Me by Will Smith from Aladdin.

Before the competition started, DJ Dev - who presents Radio 1's afternoon weekend show alongside Alice Levine - cited coming second in a dance competition at a Pontins holiday park in 1996 as the pinnacle of his dancing achievements. Back then, he strutted his stuff to MC Hammer's 90s rap classic Can't Touch This.

In 2017, Dev was a finalist on Celebrity MasterChef but his langoustine's (Norwegian lobster) weren't enough to see him crowned winner.

He's vowed to improve on those results by winning Strictly.

He told BBC News: "I'm really good at dancing. I never had any formal dance training, but I am pretty good.

All I want is to win. I don't believe in doing things for taking part, if you are going to do something, you do it to win."

