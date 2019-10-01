Image copyright Getty Images

Supermodel Gigi Hadid confronted an intruder on the catwalk at the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week.

Comedian Marie S'Infiltre - real name Marie Benoliel - climbed onto the runway wearing a Chanel-style dog tooth-patterned outfit and a black hat.

After getting most of the way round the runway, Gigi Hadid stepped in and led her away.

It seems to have been a publicity stunt rather than protest.

A Chanel spokeswoman said: "We are not going to make a drama out of it."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Marie S'Infiltre just before Gigi Hadid marches her off stage

Lots of people watching the show captured the moment on camera and shared it on social media.

You can see a load of models walking in a row, when the comedian jumps up and joins in.

Just as Marie was getting into it and posing with her hands on her hips, Gigi - who looked unimpressed - blocked her way.

It also looks like a tough gig for the security guards - who seem unsure of who they're meant to be looking for.

Gigi Hadid has been trending on social media because of the way she handled the situation.

Skip Twitter post by @pradaVsme In other news, Gigi Hadid saves the finale of the Chanel spring/summer show when a random guest decided to join models!! She blended in so well the security had a difficult time finding her. pic.twitter.com/h86mToNUls — 🦂 (@pradaVsme) October 1, 2019 Report

The supermodel hasn't commented on what happened but has shared other people's Instagram stories from the show.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Gigi Hadid and other models on the runway during the Chanel fashion show

In one post she's tagged in there's the caption "superhero @gigihadid".

Gigi shared it on her story and added a gif of a winking cat woman.

