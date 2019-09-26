Ex-MMA fighter Katy Collins dies age 32

Image copyright GoFundMe/Sarah Jones

Former MMA fighter Katy Collins has died at the age of 32 after suffering a brain aneurysm.

The fighter, who last fought professionally in 2018, was in hospital for five days before passing away on Wednesday.

Originally from Arkansas in the US, she was the mum of two sons.

Her coach JT Tilley posted on Facebook: "I've always been so proud of you Kate. We did it. I was honored to be able to live your dream with you".

A brain aneurysm is a bulge in a blood vessel in the brain, which can cause serious damage if it bursts.

Katy Collins fought on the amateur circuit before turning professional in 2015.

She was known as the Red Dragon.

In her three-year professional career, she had a record of seven wins and five defeats.

She fought for several mixed martial arts promoters including Bellator.

"I will miss you more than the world will ever know," her coach wrote.

Skip Twitter post by @Liv_4_MMA I never had a chance to meet Katy Collins, but I knew who she was. So sad to hear of her passing. Prayers for her family and loved ones, as they sort through the hard days ahead. Always breaks my heart when the #MMA/#WMMA family loses one of their own. 😔 — Liv Parker (@Liv_4_MMA) September 25, 2019 Report

Skip Twitter post by @LeslieSmith_GF Super sad to see that Katy Collins just died, does anyone know more details? Its crazy how close to someone you can feel after watching them fight. My condolences to her family and friends and team https://t.co/UxRJWbF3z9 — Leslie Smith (@LeslieSmith_GF) September 25, 2019 Report

Katy's sister, Kimberley, posted on Facebook: " I know you would want me to thank all of these friends for the posts and shares personally but Sister you have so many. Seeing them all made my heart smile.

She added in a separate post: "You're my hardest goodbye My Beautiful Sister!"

Tributes also flowed in on from a crowdfunding page set up to cover medical and funeral costs.

Commenters called her "a beautiful and kind soul," "a staple of the MMA fighter community" and "an amazing woman".