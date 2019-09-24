Image copyright Rachel West / PA

Today we learnt Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament was unlawful.

Earlier this month the Prime Minister suspended - or prorogued - Parliament for five weeks. This stopped MPs from debating in the House of Commons.

But the Supreme Court said it was wrong to stop MPs carrying out duties in the run-up to Brexit on 31 October.

There's a lot going on in politics right now but this is a big blow to the Prime Minister.

Unlawful and illegal - what's the difference?

To suspend parliament early, you need to ask the Queen's permission. Boris Johnson did this, and the Queen said yes, but today judges said the information he gave her was unlawful.

There's a difference between unlawful and illegal. Illegal means something is forbidden by a law, whereas unlawful means it's not authorised by law because no such law exists.

How did the internet respond?

Once you've read the serious news analysis, there's only one place to be... Twitter.

Some compared the real life drama to onscreen drama.

Other's decided to focus on the fashion game of Lady Hale, she's the President of the Supreme Court and the judge who read out the verdict.

Fashion wasn't the only reason people mentioned Lady Hale. After a busy few days in court, lots of Tweeters predicted she would be channelling Phoebe Waller-Bridge's post Emmy Awards mood.

Knowing, it'll be a tough day for the Prime Minister, comedian Joe Lycett tweeted an offer it would be hard to refuse.

But not everyone is happy. Boris Johnson says he "strongly disagrees" with the ruling but will "respect" it.

Image copyright Crown Image caption Lady Hale has been President of the Supreme Court since 2017.

Whether you agree with the verdict or not, according to Twitter a new star is born - Lady Hale.

