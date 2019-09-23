Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes played at this year's Reading Festival

Frank Carter says he's "lucky to be alive" after being involved in a car crash.

The singer, from Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes, says he was left with "some cuts and scrapes, a kneecap in the wrong place, bruised ribs and a headache that won't go away".

He says around eleven firefighters came to the rescue following the accident in Devon on Thursday.

The first week of the band's upcoming world tour has been postponed.

Frank Carter made his name over a decade ago as the singer of Gallows.

After leaving in 2011, he spent three years with a band called Pure Love - before forming Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes.

The band's third album End of Suffering went to number four earlier this year.

This crash has delayed the start of their 38-leg world tour, which is scheduled to pass through the US , Australia and mainland Europe - before finishing with three UK dates in February.

In his Instagram post, Frank Carter apologised to fans who'd bought tickets for the first week of shows.

"As it stands the first week of our American tour will not proceed as planned," he explained.

"We looked at all the ways I could come and play the shows but once the doctor had seen me it was clear flying to New York this weekend was not an option."

He said his friend Pete was also involved in the car crash which happened on Thursday - and came off worse.

"He was cut from the wreckage by no less than eleven firefighters with a triple fractured pelvis, ruptured spleen, multiple broken ribs and the kind of cuts and bruises you get from being hit by a car."

He finished the post by promising fans he'd keep them updated - adding that he hopes to be well enough to finish the rest of the tour.

