Ed Sheeran has denied Wiley's claim that he refused to work with him on a song for his album.

The singer said he has a "deep love and respect" for the grime scene and for the rapper.

It's after Wiley accused Ed of being a "culture vulture" and claimed he used grime to get his song Take Me Back to London to number one.

He also said he wasn't allowed to feature the singer on his own album - despite helping to launch his career.

Wiley was interviewed on Radio 1Xtra's breakfast show after he put out several tweets hitting out at Ed last week.

"I'm mad at Ed Sheeran because he said 'You need me man, I don't need you'," he told Dotty, quoting one of Ed's most successful songs.

Wiley previously featured on Ed's No.5 Collaborations EP - which was released in 2011 before the singer hit the big time.

The album features grime artists on every song.

Wiley said when it was time for Ed to repay the favour and feature on Wiley's own album, the multi-platinum selling artist didn't want to.

"Listen, we helped that guy get into the picture. I done something for him - 'You'. It's on his album, isn't it? So when I went to do my one I was told, 'You can't do this, Ed can't do the video. You can't use Ed', basically.

"He didn't want to stand up to his label - he folded.

"I knew life wasn't fair, but I didn't know it was this unfair."

Wiley is known as the "Godfather of grime"

In a post on his Instagram story on Monday, Ed said: "I never said no to doing a song for you after we made You for No.5."

He said Wiley had wanted to release his 2011 song If I Could - which features Ed - on the same day his debut single with a major label was released.

"I merely asked if you could move to a week before or a week after - which you did - the song came out and I'm still very proud of it."

Ed went on to say he's said "yes" to 90% of the features he's been personally asked for - unless he's been on a music break or didn't know the artist.

He also said his song You Need Me, I Don't Need You was written when he was 15 and "definitely isn't about anything other than teenage angst".

Some fans have suggested Wiley's rant against Ed is a publicity tactic - as he has a new album coming out this year.

It's something Ed says he's looking forward to.

In the post he wrote: "You know I have a deep love and respect for the scene, and for you. I look forward to Godfather 3, excited to hear it."

