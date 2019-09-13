Image copyright Harry M. Walker/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards Image caption "Oh My." Ever seen an otter do 'the scream'?

Frightened fish, shy bears, sarcastic owls and birds that were just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

These are the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards finalists - and they live up to the competition's name.

Image copyright Anthony N Petrovich/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards Image caption 'He's... behind me, isn't he?' Where's Finding Nemo's Bruce when you need him?

Image copyright Alastair Marsh/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards Image caption "Waltz Gone Wrong?" These foxes wouldn't win any awards for their dancing

Image copyright Kevin Sawford/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards Image caption "Hello, and good day to you"

Image copyright Sarah Skinner/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards Image caption "Grab life by the..." We imagine there was nothing funny about the aftermath of this photo

Image copyright TilakRaJ'NagaRaJ/Comedy Wildlife Photography Award Image caption "Follow at your own risk." Finally, justice for anyone who's ever fallen victim to bird droppings

Image copyright Vicki Jauron/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards Image caption "Holly jolly snowy" - why is this owl mocking us?

Image copyright Thomas D Mangelsen/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards Image caption "Laid back" - this monkey knows how to relax

Image copyright Valtteri Mulkahainen/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards Image caption "One, two, three - I'm going to find you." Not when your opponent is hidden THAT well

Image copyright Donna Bourdon/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards Image caption "Hi!" Bye

The award winners will be announced on 13 November.

