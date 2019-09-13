Newsbeat

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019: Here are the finalists

  • 13 September 2019
An otter holds its cheeks Image copyright Harry M. Walker/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
Image caption "Oh My." Ever seen an otter do 'the scream'?

Frightened fish, shy bears, sarcastic owls and birds that were just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

These are the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards finalists - and they live up to the competition's name.

A fish chased by a shark Image copyright Anthony N Petrovich/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards
Image caption 'He's... behind me, isn't he?' Where's Finding Nemo's Bruce when you need him?
Two fox cubs dancing Image copyright Alastair Marsh/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
Image caption "Waltz Gone Wrong?" These foxes wouldn't win any awards for their dancing
A bug on a leaf Image copyright Kevin Sawford/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
Image caption "Hello, and good day to you"
A lion cub goes for his dad's privates Image copyright Sarah Skinner/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
Image caption "Grab life by the..." We imagine there was nothing funny about the aftermath of this photo
A rhino sprays on a bird Image copyright TilakRaJ'NagaRaJ/Comedy Wildlife Photography Award
Image caption "Follow at your own risk." Finally, justice for anyone who's ever fallen victim to bird droppings
An owl laughing Image copyright Vicki Jauron/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
Image caption "Holly jolly snowy" - why is this owl mocking us?
A monkey relaxing Image copyright Thomas D Mangelsen/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards
Image caption "Laid back" - this monkey knows how to relax
A bear hides behind a tree Image copyright Valtteri Mulkahainen/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards
Image caption "One, two, three - I'm going to find you." Not when your opponent is hidden THAT well
Otters waving Image copyright Donna Bourdon/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
Image caption "Hi!" Bye

The award winners will be announced on 13 November.

