McFly are back with a new album and show after three years apart.

The boyband will release a song every week in the build up to a show at the O2 Arena in London on 20 November.

Tom, Danny, Dougie and Harry first got together in 2003 and reached number one with songs like 5 Colours In Her Hair and Obviously.

They last toured in 2016 and were quiet until they confirmed a hiatus in a tweet on March 2018 as they worked on solo projects.

"The band is all we know - there was a huge void for three years," says singer Tom Fletcher.

The new album will be called The Lost Songs.

McFly recorded a full album in 2011 but it was put on hold because of the formation of their collaboration project with fellow boyband Busted.

"McBusted was born and it was way bigger than we anticipated so we shelved the McFly album," the band says.

"We put all of our energy in to it and it was lost in the abyss of our hard drives. Before we get to the next part in the McFly journey, those songs need to be heard."

McFly, who have seven UK number one singles, was formed after singers Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones were writing for fellow boyband Busted.

They were joined by bassist Dougie Poynter and Drummer Harry Judd after an advert in NME magazine.

Their first album, Room on the 3rd Floor - named after the hotel room where most of the songs were written - went double platinum.

It meant the group beat the Beatles to become the youngest band to have a number one debut album.

They went on to release four more albums between 2005 and 2010, and the 2005 Comic Relief single It's All About You.

The band has gone on to write for acts such as One Direction, The Vamps and Five Seconds of Summer.

In his non-McFly work, Danny has worked as a DJ and producer.

Tom has written children's books and has 635,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel, where he posts about his family life.

Dougie was crowned King of the Jungle in the 2011 series of I'm a Celebrity - the same year bandmate Harry won Strictly.

