President Trump has labelled Chrissy Teigen "filthy mouthed" - and her response has gone viral.

In a series of tweets the President attacked both John Legend and Chrissy Teigen for not giving him credit over supporting criminal justice reform.

Calling John "boring", Mr Trump said he didn't see the two of them "around when we needed help getting it passed".

Chrissy's response was turned into a swear word-filled hashtag which has been trending worldwide.

It's the latest episode in the long-running feud - with President Trump having previously blocked Chrissy on Twitter.

What's happened?

Donald Trump's comments came after a show on American channel MSNBC about criminal justice - which featured Chrissy's husband John Legend.

The President said:

Chrissy responded with this:

But after her response starting trending, both John and Chrissy urged their fans to not tweet it.

"Please don't make this foul mouthed hashtag trend," tweeted John.

And Chrissy called it her "fight" with the President.

What's the truth about reform?

In December 2018, President Trump signed into law the First Step Act - which will reduce the compulsory minimum prison term for people who commit non-violent drug offences on a case-by-case basis and better prepare people in jail for life after prison, through education and vocational workshops.

He claims "Obama couldn't come close" in his efforts for criminal justice reform.

But reducing racial disparities in the criminal justice system has been a project for both the Obama and Trump administrations.

And in 2010 President Obama signed the Fair Sentencing Act into law - which removed mandatory five-year sentences for first-time offenders.

The First Step Act builds on what Obama did and goes beyond that too.

So in reality, both have taken steps to achieve reform.

