Nicki Minaj says she's "decided to retire and have a family" - and told her fans that she loves them "for life".

The Grammy-nominated rapper is dating a man called Kenneth Petty and has hinted that they're planning to get married.

As well as music, the 36-year-old has appeared in several Hollywood films and has her own radio show.

She's not made it clear how many of her ventures she's retiring from or, even, if she's being serious.

After releasing a string of mixtapes in the 2000s, Nicki Minaj signed to Lil Wayne's record label Young Money Entertainment.

Her debut album Pink Friday came out in 2010.

Mega-hits like Super Bass, Anaconda and Starships then established her as one of the world's biggest female rappers.

But in 2018 there were signs the wheels might be coming off the Minaj-machine.

Her fourth album Queen failed to top the charts in the US - leading her to lash out at everyone from Spotify to Travis Scott (whose album Astroworld did go to number one).

Then she cancelled the entire North-American leg of a joint tour with Future.

She said it was because she "simply doesn't have the time to rehearse... to give the level of show I need to give".

But there were unconfirmed reports of low ticket sales.

She released a new single back in June and was supposedly working on a new album.

For a star who's known for bold, sometimes conflicting, statements - it's far from a given that she's being genuine with this latest announcement.

But the timing could make sense as some fans have speculated that she's already married Kenneth Petty in secret.

