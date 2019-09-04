Peta advert banned for 'misleading' claim

Image copyright Getty Images

"Don't let them pull the wool over your eyes. Wool is just as cruel as fur. Go wool-free this winter."

That's from a Peta advert which ran on the sides of buses in February - and has been banned for being "misleading".

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) received 10 complaints which said sheep shearing was vital for sheep's' health so couldn't be compared to fur.

The ASA ruled the UK's safety rules around sheep prevented cruelty so Peta's claims were incorrect.

What do Peta claim?

Peta says the animal abuse that happens in the fur industry also happens in the wool industry - but it isn't as well known by the public.

In its evidence to the ASA, Peta provided comparisons between cruelty in both the fur and wool industry.

They claimed in the fur industry - animals were grown to be overweight so their skins would be bigger and fetch more money.

They say in the wool industry there's genetic manipulation to increase the amount of wool available - causing sheep to be sheared more often.

They also stated that in both industries, many animals died far short of their natural life expectancy. Peta say sheep normally live to around 15 years of age - but in the wool trade, they are commonly killed between four and eight years old.

But the ASA disagree.

They say it's inaccurate to directly compare the two industries in the "factual" way that Peta did - with the "wool is just as cruel as fur" claim.

The ASA say in the UK, there are "specific" laws for sheep shearing and preserving animal welfare, such as ensuring that sheep's skin is not cut, meaning that method of getting wool would not be regarded as cruel.

In its ruling, it added that sheep were not killed for their wool as animals were in the fur industry, and there were "standards in place" for their general welfare.

In response, Peta's Director Elisa Allen described the decision by the ASA as "confusing and disappointing".

She added: "Nevertheless, we'll continue to urge decent people to steer clear of wool, and we have plans to run a modified version of the ad in numerous cities this winter."

