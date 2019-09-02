Image copyright Getty Images

"You're asking me about a pig in a poke!"

Those few words were described as having "terrifying" consequences for British democracy - after they were used by one of the prime minister's closest allies over the weekend.

Then, as if one complicated animal metaphor wasn't enough, a former prime minister warned politicians not to fall into an elephant trap.

So who's poking pigs, where do the elephants come in and what has it all got to do with Brexit?

'No-one is above the law'

It all started on Sunday.

Senior Conservative MP Michael Gove was being grilled about the plans to leave the European Union next month - whatever happens.

That means we could come out without an agreed plan on things like trade or how the Irish border would work - it's an outcome some people think would be disastrous.

So disastrous, in fact, that certain MPs are trying to get together and change the law to stop it happening.

And that's where our little piggies come in.

Michael Gove was asked, if that law was passed, could the government just ignore it - and leave the EU anyway?

"You're asking me about a pig in a poke!", he said.

If, like most people, you've got no idea what that means - it, apparently, stems back to the 16th century.

The gist is you shouldn't buy something until you've inspected it ("poke" is an old word for sack - and we're told pig salespeople would sometimes palm customers off with stray cats instead. So always check your shopping bags, people).

In other words, Michael Gove refused to rule out ignoring the law until he knows what's in it.

Some other MPs were outraged. "It is clear that this government's gone rogue," said the SNP's Pete Wishart.

He added: "No-one is above the law, and for Boris Johnson's government to act like they are is genuinely terrifying for our democracy."

Right. But what about the elephants?

Bear with us.

Boris Johnson is warning any Conservative MPs who back this new law that they'll be chucked out of the party and banned from standing at the next election.

It's a bold move - but some say a risky one too because losing just one Tory MP means the party will no longer have the majority of seats in Parliament.

And this could mean...

You might remember Brenda from Bristol who went viral in 2017. Well she might not be pleased to know a general election may well be on its way.

Boris Johnson could try to trigger one himself if MPs make it impossible for him to stick to his promise of delivering Brexit on 31 October.

Or he might be forced into it if they try to push through what's known as a vote of no confidence.

Either way you'd think it would be great news for the party trying to get into power - Labour.

Well, not according to former Labour prime minister Tony Blair. Also apparently a fan of obscure animal-based sayings, he's said that election would be an "elephant trap" for his old party.

You'll be sad to know we don't know the history behind this one, but it means a trap any sensible person would avoid.

Why? Put simply, because he thinks Labour would lose.

