Image copyright Getty Images

Aaliyah's team has asked for "respect" after people were shown putting lip gloss on a new waxwork of the singer in Madame Tussauds in Las Vegas.

The likeness of the late singer has only been on display for five days - but some have been pictured adding their own touches to it.

Aaliyah's official Twitter page called the behaviour "inappropriate and unacceptable".

The multi-award-winning singer died aged 22 in a plane crash in 2001.

The waxwork went on display on 22 August to mark the 18th anniversary of her death.

The singer's Twitter page also posted a message from Madame Tussauds Las Vegas saying they have staff on site every day who "reset" the figures and make sure they "look their best".

Aaliyah's account posted: "It's a shame some people have no respect".

Skip Twitter post by @anatomydust I don’t get why anyone feels the need to touch and move and mess up the hair. It’s so disrespectful and appalling to see it in this condition after less than a week of being revealed. It’s a privilege that the world and fans were given a chance of seeing her figure materialized.. — Sarah Brooks (@anatomydust) August 26, 2019 Report

Who was Aaliyah?

Aaliyah Haughton - known simply by her first name - was an American R&B singer, actress, and model.

She was born in 1979 in New York and raised in Detroit.

Her debut album Age Ain't Nothing But a Number was recorded when she was only 14 with the help of her mentor R Kelly.

She went on to be nominated for multiple Grammys, and won numerous awards including a MOBO and American Music Awards.

Try Again was one of her most famous songs. She made her film acting debut in Romeo Must Die alongside martial arts star Jet Li.

Aaliyah married singer R Kelly when she was 15 and he was 27, in a secret ceremony. He has rarely given any details about their relationship.

On 25 August 2001 Aaliyah was flying back to the US after filming a music video in the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas when she was killed in a plane crash.

Eight other people on board were also killed.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.