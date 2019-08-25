Yungblud: 'I cried my eyes out after Leeds set'

Image copyright BBC Music

Yungblud says he's so happy to be back on his home turf after being away for months.

He says he was very emotional after his Leeds set, "It was insanity, I cried my eyes out like a little flower.

"I came off stage and I was like I couldn't catch my breath, to have them singing back every word in my hometown," he tells Radio 1 Newsbeat.

It has been an incredible 12 months for the artist who admits it is "absolutely mental" at the moment.

His track 11 minutes, a collaboration with Halsey and Travis Barker, has now been viewed more than 32 million times on YouTube.

"It has just got so much bigger than anyone could have ever expected and we feel like we are only just starting out."

He has sold out tours in the UK, Europe and America.

But he says his success and growing fan base is down to him being incredibly honest about himself.

"You've just got to look at Billie Eilish or Slowthai, they are just saying out loud what my generation are thinking," he says.

"Because that is this generation, everybody can say what they want on social media and that is what I want to do in my community.

"I want to empower people to say what they think."

Image copyright BBC Music Image caption Yungblud remembers being at Leeds when he 15 in his zebra bucket hat after he got his GCSE results

He writes about political and social issues from US gun control laws to how technology is affecting mental health.

"I didn't want to be about just one song or album," he explains.

"I wanted to find people who thought and felt in a similar way to me and find more mates to be honest."

He has been very honest about his own experiences in the past when it comes to his mental health and has referenced suicidal thoughts.

Image caption Newsbeat entertainment reporter Sinead Garvan and Yungblud trying to stay cool at Reading 2019

Yungblud says he doesn't want there to be barriers between the artist and the fans - he says, "they are in it together".

"If you feel like you belong nowhere then you belong here, because I feel like that as well.

"It is a community of lonely people, being lonely together so we are less lonely, it is exciting."

As for what is coming up for Yungblud he teases us with this: "So many more collaborations, big hip hop collaboration and a big legend collaboration."

But he was keeping tight lipped about it, but he is a young man very much in demand.

