Ariana Grande hasn't been back to Manchester since she held the One Love Manchester benefit concert in June 2017, following the arena attacks.

But, she is returning this weekend to headline the city's Pride celebrations.

Although the pop star's current tour doesn't include any shows in Manchester, her return to perform at Pride has been called a " statement that love always wins".

Fans have told Radio 1 Newsbeat why she's always welcome in Manchester.

Image caption Jodi, Matt and Mason "can't wait" to see Ariana headline the celebrations

Mason is among those who will be seeing Ariana perform at the Pride celebrations.

He was also there on 22 May 2017, when 22 people died after Ariana Grande's concert in the Manchester Arena was bombed.

"I'm so grateful that she's come back. I'm really glad she feels that she can."

"What happened was horrific, but her return is just showing us that we can't let hate win. She's making a statement."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption One Love Manchester had performances from lots of artists, as well as Parrs Wood High School Choir

Ariana was praised for returning to Manchester less than two weeks after the attack, and putting on a benefit concert which raised money for the victims.

Mason said: "All of Manchester accepted her. She showed so much selflessness, being here for the victims and the whole city.

"There's nothing about her that isn't kindness. She embodies love."

Manchester City council made the 24-year-old singer an "honorary citizen" to thank her for her support following the attack.

"I don't know what to say," Ariana wrote on Instagram. "Words don't suffice.

"I'm moved and honoured. My heart is very much still there. I love you. Thank you."

Image caption Niall says listening to Ariana's albums on shuffle is his "morning routine"

Niall is another fan who will see Ariana Grande perform.

He said: "Her coming to pride is monumental for Mancunians, it's a massive deal."

"She's the queen of Manchester, she symbolises strength, solidarity and being resilient."

And, although Pride is a notoriously happy and upbeat tradition, Niall says this year's celebrations might have a more serious undercurrent.

"It will be a rollercoaster of emotions for everyone involved

"There will be a lot of singing and dancing, but also probably a lot of crying."

The Europe leg of Ariana's Sweetener World Tour will end in October.

