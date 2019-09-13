Image copyright Getty Images / Lucia Blayke

"This'll be the one day of the year trans people can stand in an open space and think: 'Wow, I'm not the outcast'," says Lucia Blayke, organiser of London's first ever Trans Pride.

It's taking place this weekend and will see transgender people and allies marching through the streets of the city.

But don't expect it to have the same carnival atmosphere as Pride In London, which attracts up to a million people each year.

"Trans people don't have the same acceptance as the rest of the LGBT community," Lucia tells Radio 1 Newsbeat.

A third of transgender people report being discriminated against in public in the last year because of their identity, according to a survey by LGBT charity Stonewall of 871 people.

Almost half of those surveyed say they don't feel comfortable using public toilets for fear of harassment.

"It's still a celebration but we need to have this fire about us to say: no, this isn't acceptable."

Up to 6,000 trans people and allies are expected to join the march.

Image copyright London Trans Pride Image caption Lucia says she wants London Trans Pride to be as much a protest as a celebration

Lucia wants the event to be like Pride marches in the eighties - which took place during the AIDS crisis.

"Marchers went out there to create social change. They didn't go out there to see Kylie Minogue and have a few cocktails."

Kylie Minogue headlined Brighton Pride this year, where trans people were part of the march and had their own space.

Newsbeat has contacted Brighton Pride and Pride In London for comment.

What does transgender mean?

Stonewall describes a transgender person as someone whose "gender is not the same as, or does not sit comfortably with, the sex they were assigned at birth."

Some transgender people may transition to physically become the gender they identify with, which can include hormone therapy or surgery - but not all trans people do this.

'At Pride, I'm a freak'

As a trans woman, Lucia support mainstream Pride marches, but they're also places where she feels excluded.

"I go to Pride every year, it's lovely, it's a fun celebration. But the fact is, at Pride I'm still a freak," she says.

"Every day of my life walking around in public people point and laugh, stare - and sometimes they abuse me. This happens at Pride too."

"It's not the organisers of Pride's fault. It's not the message of Pride. It's just as simple as - we still don't fit in with wider society."

But there are some who believe transgender people get preferential treatment in the LGBT community.

At Pride In London 2018 and Manchester Pride 2019, a group of women staged protests, claiming lesbians are being erased by the "misogyny" of trans-activism.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Get The L Out (not pictured) staged a protest during the 2018 Pride In London march

And they don't support London Trans Pride.

"It's ironic that trans people are seen as needing their own spaces - in Trans Pride and elsewhere," says a spokeswoman for the group Get The L Out, in a statement to Newsbeat.

"They are already centred in LGBT Pride marches and in mainstream feminism."

There is widespread support for the event though - with London Mayor Sadiq Khan saying he is "delighted" that London is hosting its first Trans Pride.

"This event will be a fantastic example of how we celebrate and embrace our rich diversity," he tells Newsbeat in a statement.

"Trans people will always be welcome in our city and I will continue to work with charities, communities and the Met to improve the lives and protect the rights of all LGBTQ+ Londoners."

Image copyright Getty Images

Trans Pride also influenced restaurant chain Wagamama to introduce gender neutral toilets to 50 of their branches across the UK - despite admitting it's a "subject that not everyone agrees on".

"When London Trans Pride was announced this year it prompted us to really consider whether there was anything we could do to make a meaningful, positive impact on the lives of our transgender and non-binary team members and guests," a spokesman said.

And while Lucia wants to make a statement with the event, she's booked rapper US Brooke Candy for the after-party - so there will be fun to be had as well.

'Seeing the trans flag will make me feel safe'

This sort of support could make a difference to people like Bonnie Smith, who's 20, transgender, and is looking forward to attending her first transgender Pride event.

Image copyright Jack Grant Image caption Mainstream Prides celebrate sexual identity but Trans Pride is about gender identity, says Bonnie

"It's very rare I see trans people at Pride events," Bonnie tells Newsbeat.

"Seeing the trans flag flying in London, I think that's going to be really important for people to feel safe and visible."

But Bonnie says she has concerns about safety.

"I know from past experiences that people can get very violent towards trans people. So, there is definitely a worry that you're going to get people who will show up and be violent or aggressive," she says.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The pink, blue and white trans flag will be part of London's first transgender pride

Concerns like these are why organisers of London Trans Pride have decided not to make the route public and are working with the Metropolitan Police in London, who will attend the march.

The Met were unable to confirm how many police would staff the event.

Get The L Out have not confirmed whether they will protest.

'Our message will inspire change'

"Hopefully Trans Pride will start conversations on health care, public safety, our suicide rates - which are through the roof - our mental health rates, which are not good, and our low employability rates," says organiser Lucia.

A 2018 study quoted by Public Health England suggests that more than 34% of trans adults had attempted suicide at least once.

Image copyright Lucia Blayke Image caption Lucia has had a tattoo to mark London's first Trans Pride

But with so much interest in the event, Lucia is positive and hopes it will be one of the biggest gatherings of transgender people in the UK ever.

"Honestly, I can't think of one example, in the history of the UK, where more than a few hundred trans people have gathered together in public," she says.

"So the fact that we're going to have probably a few thousand trans people just existing in the same space in central London - the message that will send out to the world really will inspire change."

