What we know about the Breaking Bad film so far

Breaking Bad has been keeping fans in the dark about a movie since the final episode aired five years ago.

But Bob Odenkirk, who plays lawyer Saul Goodman in the series, has revealed the whole movie has already been shot.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he says he's surprised the "secret" never got out.

And now fans are wondering what else will be in the movie, which cast members will return and, crucially, when they'll be able to watch it.

(By the way - if you plan on bingeing the TV series before the movie comes out, here's your spoiler warning.)

So... what do we know?

One thing that's not changing is the director Vince Gilligan, who's putting the movie together.

It's reportedly a sequel to the series. A prequel, Better Call Saul, has already run for four seasons on Netflix and a fifth is planned for next year.

Which characters are coming back?

So the finer details might still be up in the air - even for Bob:

"I've heard so many different things about it, but I am excited about the Breaking Bad movie. I can't wait to see it.

"I don't know what people know and don't know. I find it hard to believe you don't know it was shot.

"They did it. How is that a secret? But it is. They've done an amazing job of keeping it a secret."

As for one of the leading characters Jesse Pinkman, it's fairly certain he'll be a central part of the film.

Actor Aaron Paul certainly hinted to Variety magazine he'd be involved, pointing out "in case you haven't caught up on the TV series, Walter dies, so it has to star Jesse.

"When it comes together I'd love to be a part of it. I would love to do it."

A bigger question is whether Bryan Cranston will return as Walter White - despite him and Aaron posting the single word "soon" on social media at the same time in July.

Bryan's Breaking Bad character might be dead in the series but he's told Entertainment Tonight, "rigor mortis has a way of allowing that to happen".

"Could be in a flashback, or a flash forward. I'm still dead, Walter White, I don't know what could happen."

When will the Breaking Bad movie be released?

Fans have known for the last two years the movie has been in the works but reports say it won't be released until 2020.

And when it is, there could be a choice of watching the Breaking Bad movie on the original US network AMC or Netflix.

A risky reverse in the era of streaming?

Analysis from Scott Bryan, TV critic and co-host of BBC 5 Live's Must Watch podcast.

"Even a few years ago a television turning into a film would be seen as a huge step upwards, right now it seems to be the other way around.

"Television has become the place for so many deep and interesting stories to be fleshed out over many chapters, something that we could not have predicted a few years ago, shows that are usually at a pace that suits the creators (Mindhunter just last week on Netflix, for example, or Orange is the New Black).

"It used to be a real coup to get a Hollywood actor in a television show, now we barely even flinch.

"But turning it into a film is tricky, because it has be simplistic enough to get in new viewers who may not have seen the show, plus fit within the context of what made the show so successful in the first place.

"How do you deal with multiple story arcs? How can you provide so much depth in two hours? How can you leave viewers feeling satisfied?"

