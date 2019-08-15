Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Stormzy says he wants to help students "pursue their dream" of studying at Cambridge

Grime star Stormzy has announced he will fund the university costs of two more Cambridge students.

Stormzy will also continue to cover costs for the first two students to be supported by the scheme.

The Stormzy Scholarship is aimed at supporting people from minority backgrounds who have earned a place at the university.

The scheme is intended to help address the low number of black students who attend Oxbridge institutions.

Stormy, who recently headlined Glastonbury, is paying the tuition fees of the four students.

The identities of the students supported by the scheme have been kept secret to ensure they have a normal life during their studies, although the grime star keeps track of their academic progress.