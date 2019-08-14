ASAP Rocky found guilty of assault

Image copyright Getty Images

US rapper ASAP Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, has been found guilty of assault during a Stockholm brawl and given a suspended sentence.

The 30-year-old was involved in a fight in the Swedish capital at the end of June.

He spent nearly a month in custody before being released ahead of the verdict.

Two members of ASAP Rocky's entourage, Bladimir Corniel and David Rispers, were found guilty of the same charge.

"The assault has not been of such a serious nature that a prison sentence must be chosen," the court said in a statement.

"The defendants are therefore sentenced to conditional sentences."

